WATCH: Flames Bubble Up In Gulf Of Mexico After Pipeline Ruptures

A rupture in an undersea gas pipeline caused flames to boil to the surface of the Gulf of Mexico on Friday (July 3).

Petroleos Mexicanos, Mexico's state-owned oil company, confirmed it sent out fire control boats to pump more water over the flames in response to the incident, ABC News reports.

Pemex, as the company is otherwise known, confirmed no one was injured during the offshore incident in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak occurred at around dawn about 150 yards (meters) from the site of a drilling platform. Pemex said the gas leak was controlled about five hours after the incident initially took place.