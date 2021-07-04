Pope Francis Undergoes Planned Intestinal Surgery At Hospital In Rome

Pope Francis is undergoing surgery at a Roman hospital for "symptomatic stenotic diverticulitis." The scheduled surgery is being performed by professor Sergio Alfieri.

Before heading to the hospital, Pope Francis attended the Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square.

"This afternoon his Holiness Pope Francis went to the Gemelli hospital -- Rome -- for a scheduled surgical intervention for a symptomatic stenotic diverticulitis. Surgery will be carried out by professor Sergio Alfieri. At the end of the surgery, a medical bulletin will be issued," the Holy See press office said in a statement.

Diverticulitis is an inflammation in the intestines caused by tiny sacs that develop on the walls of the colon. It is common among adults over the age of 40 and can cause abdominal pain, fever, nausea, and a change in bowel habits.

Last week, Pope Francis asked people to pray for him but did not mention his upcoming surgery.

"I ask you to pray for the pope, pray in a special way," Francis asked on June 27. "The pope needs your prayers."

Italian President Sergio Mattarella wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery.

"Speaking on behalf of all Italian and of myself, we wish to send to Your Holiness our warm regards and the most cordial wishes for a good convalescence and speedy recovery," Mattarella said in a statement.