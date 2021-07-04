Scott Weiland And Robert Trujillo’s Sons Form New Band Called Blu Weekend

From the ashes of suspect208, Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo) and Noah Weiland (son of Stone Temple Pilots' late frontman, Scott Weiland) have started a new band called Blu Weekend.

The quartet, which is rounded out with guitarist Anthony Laurie and drummer Jackson Morris, made its debut at the iHollywood Film Festival last weekend, performing at the Charvel documentary The Original Charvel Gang premiere celebration.

Noah and Tye previously played together in the short-lived band suspect208 with London Hudson (son of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash), which announced its split in May, just six months after releasing its first song. During an interview with The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show, Tye explained how Blu Weekend differs from suspect208 sonically.

“I guess we have more of a punk vibe,” he said. “What we’re gonna play tonight is gonna be more of a punk vibe to it. ‘Cause we’re gonna play a song [called] ‘Shark Attack’, playing one of Noah’s old songs. So it should be pretty fun.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tye was asked if he'd be open to filling in for Korn bassist Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu after it was announced he was taking an extended hiatus to deal with "bad habits."

“I’m ready,” he said. “I know the songs from a while back, so I have my experience playing. If they’re interested, I’m obviously more than down to go play with them.”

This wouldn't be Tye's first time playing with Korn. He previously filled in for Fieldy when he was just 12 years old.

Watch the full interview above.