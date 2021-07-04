Tyson Recalls 8.5 MIllion Pounds Of Chicken Products After One Death

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken products over concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria.

"We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety," said Scott Brooks, Tyson Foods senior vice president, food safety and quality assurance, in a press release.

The products were shipped across the country to retailers, hospitals, restaurants, schools, and other locations.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-7089' on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools, and Department of Defense locations," the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

The Agriculture Department launched an investigation last month after learning about two cases of Listeria. They linked the sickness to Tyson's chicken products and learned about another case in which one person died.

"Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms," the FSIS statement said.

The recalled products include chicken strips, chicken pizza, and pulled chicken breasts sold under the Tyson brand and other brands, including Jet's Pizza, Marco's Pizza, Little Caesars, and Casey's General Store.

A list of product labels for the recalled products is available here and a comprehensive list of all retail and foodservice products can be found here.