One Dead, Three Injured In Amusement Park Accident In Iowa

Authorities in Iowa announced that one of the four people injured in an accident at Adventureland Park on Saturday (July 3) has died. Park officials said that six people were on the Raging River ride when their raft overturned.

First responders and bystanders pulled the group from the water and rushed four people to the hospital. Officials have not provided any updates on the condition of the others who were hurt.

"Adventureland is saddened to learn of the passing of one Guest involved in the Raging River accident on the evening of 7/3/21," the park said in a statement. "This investigation is ongoing, and the ride remains closed. Adventureland is working closely with both the State and local authorities and would like to thank them again for their efforts. At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were on site."

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the raft to flip over. Adventureland Park said that the ride had been inspected on Friday and "was found to be in sound working order."

This is the second death on the Raging River ride. In 2016, an employee was helping people get out of a raft when he slipped and fell on a conveyer belt. He died in the hospital four days later.