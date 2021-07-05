Nandi Bushell made history by becoming the youngest musician to grace the cover of Modern Drummer magazine, and during her extensive interview with the outlet the 11-year-old revealed that she's currently collaborating with Tom Morello and his son Roman on a song about climate change.

"I have recently written a song to raise awareness for climate change with Tom Morello and his nine-year-old son, Roman," she said. "We had an awesome time writing together. Tom, Roman, and I would send video messages and ideas to each other over email. I wrote the drum part, the lyrics, and the vocal melodies, while Tom and Roman created the guitar and bass parts. I hope people love our song, and that we get to play it together in person some day."

The pairing shouldn't be too surprising to anyone who's been following Bushell's ascension into rockstardom. Last year, the Rage Against The Machine guitarist expressed his fandom and gifted the young star his signature guitar.

Elsewhere in the interview the prodigy, who's known for her jaw-dropping covers (and beating Dave Grohl in a drum battle), said she would love to jam with Ringo Starr (who kickstarted her love for drumming) and Billie Eilish.

Bushell shared her excitement about the cover story on Instagram with a video showing some of rock's greatest drummers, including Slipknot's Jay Weinberg, Rage Against The Machine's Brad Wilk and Soundgarden/Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron, congratulating her on the feat.

Read Bushell's full Modern Drummer interview here and see her Instagram post below.