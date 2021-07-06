Britney Spears' Manager Quits Due To Her Plans To 'Officially Retire'

Britney Spears' powerful testimonial heard the pop titan share details about her how her family and management were involved in her abusive conservatorship. Now, the singer’s longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, has come forward to claim that he had no involvement in the legal set-up and wants to jump ship.

"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” Rudolph wrote in a letter, which was sent to Spears' co-conservators and father, Jamie Spears, as well as the court-appointed conservator of her personal life, Jodi Montgomery, on Monday (July 5) via Deadline. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

Rudolph went on to confess that he has "never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations," and that he "believes it is in Britney’s best interest for [him] to resign from her team as [his] professional services are no longer needed."

"I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been," he continued.

Despite Rudolph’s claim, Spears detailed that her 13-year set-up was so restricted, in part, because of her management. "My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me — they should be in jail," she declared in a 24-minute address to the court.