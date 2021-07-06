BTS Shares Ed Sheeran-Penned 'Permission To Dance' Teaser

BTS' new song will be included on the CD single of "Butter," and is written by Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, alongside Steve Mac and Jenna Andrews, the latter of which also co-wrote "Butter."

In confirming the collaboration on "Permission To Dance" during a recent interview with Most Requested Live, Sheeran explained, "I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record." He added, "And they’re super, super cool guys as well."

BTS' CD single of "Butter" is set to drop on Friday (July 9th), and a statement on Weverse says of the release, "In addition to the digital single 'Butter' that was saturated by an outpouring of love from fans everywhere, the CD will include a new track that will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS' positive energy. We look forward to the love and support from all fans."