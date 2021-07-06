BTS Shares Ed Sheeran-Penned 'Permission To Dance' Teaser
By Taylor Fields
July 6, 2021
We are one more day closer to BTS' new song "Permission To Dance," and the guys have officially shared a teaser for the track in a new music video trailer.
"Permission To Dance" is co-written by Ed Sheeran, and follows their hit song "Butter." In the teaser, fans can first see Suga in front of a laundromat reading a newspaper, and on the front cover reads the headline: "2022 The beginning of A New Era Goodbye COVID-19." He then joins the rest of his BTS bandmates dressed in country western-inspired outfits as the dance-worthy song begins — because as the group sings in the song: "Cause we don't need permission to dance."
BTS' new song will be included on the CD single of "Butter," and is written by Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, alongside Steve Mac and Jenna Andrews, the latter of which also co-wrote "Butter."
In confirming the collaboration on "Permission To Dance" during a recent interview with Most Requested Live, Sheeran explained, "I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record." He added, "And they’re super, super cool guys as well."
BTS' CD single of "Butter" is set to drop on Friday (July 9th), and a statement on Weverse says of the release, "In addition to the digital single 'Butter' that was saturated by an outpouring of love from fans everywhere, the CD will include a new track that will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS' positive energy. We look forward to the love and support from all fans."