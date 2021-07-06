Chris Lane & Wife Lauren Share Update After Son Dutton's Hospitalization

It was a scary Fourth of July weekend for Chris Lane and his wife Lauren after their newborn son Dutton was hospitalized. But, the couple is sharing an update, and baby Dutton seems to be on the mend.

On Instagram, Lauren shared that she and Chris' son was "feeling much better." Along with a family photo and a cute video of their dogs getting their Fourth of July dessert, she wrote, "Our little family ... this past weekend wasn’t at all how we expected to celebrate a holiday weekend but we are all resting and Dutton seems to be feeling MUCH better! Thank you to anyone who prayed for us. And if you’re wondering if our dogs still get attention swipe for their Fourth of July dessert."