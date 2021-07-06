Chris Young Turned His Free Nashville Concert Into A Music Video Shoot

Chris Young is prepping to drop his new album Famous Friends on August 6th, and is teasing some more new songs from the project with one being released later this week, in addition to a new music video on the way.

Over the weekend, Young performed during a free concert that Mitchell Tenpenny joined him for. The concert took over Broadway in Nashville on the "Let Freedom Ring" live stage on which Young performed many of his songs, including Tenpenny collaboration "At The End Of The Bar." According to CMT, he explained to the crowd of the song, "This is so much fun to sing. … It is bada** to hear you all sing it already."

On Instagram following the concert, Young shared, "WOW! Nashville, y’all showed up! Thank you so much for being a part of the #AtTheEndOfABar music video shoot with @m10penny! Can’t wait for everyone to hear this song when the new album drops on August 6!"