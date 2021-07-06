Chris Young Turned His Free Nashville Concert Into A Music Video Shoot
By Taylor Fields
July 7, 2021
Chris Young is prepping to drop his new album Famous Friends on August 6th, and is teasing some more new songs from the project with one being released later this week, in addition to a new music video on the way.
Over the weekend, Young performed during a free concert that Mitchell Tenpenny joined him for. The concert took over Broadway in Nashville on the "Let Freedom Ring" live stage on which Young performed many of his songs, including Tenpenny collaboration "At The End Of The Bar." According to CMT, he explained to the crowd of the song, "This is so much fun to sing. … It is bada** to hear you all sing it already."
On Instagram following the concert, Young shared, "WOW! Nashville, y’all showed up! Thank you so much for being a part of the #AtTheEndOfABar music video shoot with @m10penny! Can’t wait for everyone to hear this song when the new album drops on August 6!"
In another post, Young shared that another new song, "One Of Them Nights," from Famous Friends will be out this Friday (July 9th). He wrote, along with a teaser of the track, "One Of Them Nights…New song dropping Friday from my upcoming album 'Famous Friends' coming out August 6!"
Famous Friends is Young's eighth full-length album following 2017's Losing Sleep and showcases 14 new songs, including guest appearances from artists including Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, and Mitchell Tenpenny.
In an interview with PEOPLE, Young said of his upcoming new album, "We've been teasing everybody for years. I'm really, really excited to have this album out there for everybody and to be able to announce it." He added, "It's been so long that I've been talking about all the stuff that I did in the past year-and-a-half, and I think people at one point thought I was just messing with them a little bit. They were like, 'Do you actually have an album coming out?' But it's so exciting to have this information out there."