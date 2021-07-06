Costco Dropping COVID-19 Shopping Hours For Seniors

Costco announced that it is eliminating special shopping hours for elderly customers. In March 2020, the wholesaler allowed shoppers over the age of 60 and those who are immunocompromised to shop by themselves on weekdays from 9-10 a.m. because of the coronavirus pandemic. The special hours were also open to first responders, healthcare workers, and people who have disabilities.

When the shopping hour was first introduced, it was only offered two days a week. Costco quickly extended it to three days a week. In May 2020, Costco began offering the special shopping hour from Monday through Friday. Two months later, the store considered cutting the special hour back down to two days a week but decided to keep offering it every weekday as the number of cases surged across the country.

Costco said that the special shopping hour will stop on July 26 as all stores resume normal operations. Several locations in California and Hawaii will have slightly different hours for seniors until the end of the month.

Costco is not the first chain to eliminate special shopping hours. Trader Joe's recently axed the special hour at most of its locations across the country.

Walmart, Target, BJ's, and Aldi are still offering senior hours and have not indicated if or when they will phase them out.