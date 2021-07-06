Dan + Shay Reveal They Just Finished Their 'Best Album Yet'

No further details on Dan + Shay's new album have been revealed yet, but the guys first hinted at a new project in a note to fans while announcing their fall arena tour. Within the note, they capitalized letters that spelled out "ALBUM," in addition to revealing their new tour dates.

And while celebrating the fifth anniversary of their Obsessed album, the guys explained that over the last year, they have had "time to recharge and prepare for the next chapter" and that they are "excited" to share their new music. They wrote, "This past year has given us a lot of time to reflect on how grateful we are for everything that has happened in our career, and it has also given us the time to recharge and prepare for the next chapter. Not gonna lie, we're more excited about music and touring than we’ve ever been, and can't wait to dive in head first VERY soon. We're proud of everything we've accomplished so far, but deep down in our hearts we feel like we’re just getting started. Think it's about time for a new album, yeah?"

Dan + Shay's upcoming fourth full-length album will follow 2018's self-titled project.