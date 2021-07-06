Death Toll Rises As Recovery Operation Resumes At Collapsed Miami Condo

Officials announced the workers pulled more bodies from the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside, bringing the death toll to 32. Authorities said that 113 remain unaccounted for but added that only 70 people were confirmed to have been in the building when it collapsed on June 24. Two people remain hospitalized, but officials did not provide any information about their condition, citing privacy reasons.

Over the weekend, a team of engineers demolished the standing structure using controlled explosives to give workers access to other parts of the site that were deemed unsafe. Just 20 minutes after the building came crashing down on Sunday night, workers moved in heavy equipment to help clear away the rubble.

As the rescue efforts continue, officials are hesitant to call them off but admit the chance of finding survivors continues to dwindle. Despite that, nobody is willing to give up on finding people trapped in the rubble.

"There's no giving up hope," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said. "I think we're all unified on that. We owe it to the families. We have a duty, unlimited resources -- we're going to make sure everybody gets out."

Workers are trying to find livable spaces in the rubble, where people may have been trapped by the debris, but so far have come up empty. No survivors have been found since the first day of the collapse.

"The key things we were looking for all throughout in regard to void space, livable spaces, you know, we're not coming across that," Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.