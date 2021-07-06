Feedback

Elsa May Strengthen Back Into Hurricane As It Barrels Towards Florida

By Bill Galluccio

July 6, 2021

DOMINCAN REP-WEATHER-HURRICANE-ELSA
Photo: Getty Images

Tropical Storm Elsa may have time to strengthen back into a hurricane as the storm moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Elsa weakened on Monday (July 5) after lashing Cuba with heavy rains and high winds. The storm is now entering the Florida Straits and will barrel through the Florida Keys before entering the Gulf of Mexico.

Once in the Gulf, forecasters say Elsa could regain hurricane strength before making landfall around Tampa on Wednesday. The storm could dump between three to five inches of rain, with up to eight inches in some areas. It is expected to bring dangerous storm surge to coastal areas and could spawn tornadoes.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect from the Florida Keys to the Big Bend Coast, while other parts of western Florida are under a hurricane watch. Officials in Hernando County, which sits north of Tampa, issued a voluntary evacuation order for people who live in mobile homes and low-lying areas.

"Above normal tides, combined with heavy rainfall, could flood coastal roads Tuesday night and throughout the day on Wednesday. A strong tropical storm moving offshore into the Gulf of Mexico has potential to produce up to 3 feet of storm surge once winds arrive on shore over multiple high tide cycles," officials said in a statement.

Elsa has caused two deaths in the Dominican Republic and one death in St. Lucia. In Cuba, 118,000 people were evacuated due to the threat of significant flooding.

Chat About Elsa May Strengthen Back Into Hurricane As It Barrels Towards Florida

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.