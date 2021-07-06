Garbage's Exclusive 'No Gods No Masters' Performance Is A Must-See

Garbage is bringing their new music to life in some new and exclusive performances for iHeartRadio.

In a few new videos, the alternative rock band performs several songs from their latest album, No Gods No Masters, including the title track "No Gods No Masters" and "The Trick Is To Keep Breathing."

No Gods No Masters, released last month on June 11, is Garbage's seventh full-length album and follows 2016's Strange Little Birds. The new project includes 11 new songs including the title track, "The Men Who Rule The World," "Wolves" and "The Trick Is To Keep Breathing."

In a statement, Garbage's front woman Shirley Manson explained the significance of their new album. She explained, "This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins." She added, "It was our way of trying to make sense of how f***ing nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time."

The band began to work on No Gods No Masters back in 2018 while in Palm Springs, and then finished the record in March 2020 after reconvening in Los Angeles just before the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manson added of No Gods No Masters, "This is a record I was supposed to make. And I can't say I've always felt that about every record we've ever made. I really was clear in my intent and my purpose. And I'm really proud of that. It's a complex record. Lord only knows what the fans will think, but for me, personally, it's immensely satisfying."