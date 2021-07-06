Gigi Hadid Pens Open Letter To Ask Press To Blur Out Daughter's Face

Gigi Hadid wants to ensure that her daughter’s privacy is kept safe.

On Monday (July 5), the supermodel, 26, took to Instagram to request that media blur 10-month-old Khai's face in coverage. "As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller," Hadid wrote in a lengthy Story. "She loves seeing the world! and although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places — a true blessing."

"On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! she doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC ... that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures,” she continued.

If you’ve been following the star, you’ve seen Hadid and her boyfriend, Khai's father, ZAYN, out and about in New York City.

Hadid went on to thank the paparazzo who have been respectful of her wishes and kept their distance. "I would like to send a huge 'Thank You' to those paparazzi who have been so respectful, since I asked them to keep a distance while I walked with the stroller, since my first trip to NYC with Khai. I see you and I appreciate it," she continued. "For a child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting ... it still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often."=

"Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen," she wrote. "It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it’s an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family."