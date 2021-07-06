Improvised Fireworks Blow Off Oregon Man's Fingers In Freak Explosion

The 4th of July comes with fireworks popping off before and after the holiday. Sometimes that means trips to the hospitals due to accidents involving fireworks, as was the case with an Oregon man Monday morning (July 5).

First responders and the Eugene Police Fireworks Patrol rushed to a home in the 1300 block of Chambers Street due to reports of an explosion, according to KOMO. When they arrived, a man who sustained injuries to his hand was reportedly found and rushed to the hospital. No word on his condition as of Tuesday morning (July 6).

Authorities learned the man created improvised fireworks using Tannerite powder. Moments after he mixed in the powder, the fireworks exploded, tearing off some of his fingers and injuring his hand, Eugene Police said.

The fireworks patrol also conducted a welfare check for other victims, but they found no other victims.

"Each year, there are hand injuries and trips to the emergency room. This incident is a good reminder about how dangerous fireworks and explosives can be," officers wrote in a Facebook post.

Bans on the sale and use of fireworks swept through the Pacific Northwest ahead of the 4th of July weekend due to wildfire concerns.