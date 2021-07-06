Jennifer Lopez Says She's 'Never Been Better' Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Even though 2021 saw Jennifer Lopez end her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, the pop superstar is doing just fine nowadays and that may or may not have to do with Bennifer 2.0.

During a recent interview, Lopez, 51, spoke about her mindset as of late. "I'm super happy," she declared. "I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better.’ I want my people who care about me — because I care about them so much — to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own."

The star, who was recently seen rocking matching outfits with Ben Affleck during a daytime stroll, said that once you get to that place, things just happen. "Amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again," she continued without namedropping Affleck. "And so that is where I’m at."

"I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life," she added. While the entertainer and actor made waves before and during their 2002 engagement, they postponed their wedding the following year and separated afterward.

Lopez’s promo stop was in support of her new single, "Cambia el Paso," a collaboration with Rauw Alejandroand. The song, which translates to "Change the Step,” dropped on Monday and is her latest Spanish-language single after 2020's "Pa Ti" featuring Maluma.