Jxdn Explains Why He Sampled Blink-182's 'Feeling This' On 'A Wasted Year'

Jxdn released his debut album Tell Me About Tomorrow on Friday (July 2), and blink-182 fans who've heard the song "A Wasted Year" might have noticed something: it sounds a whole lot like "Feeling This." Don't worry, that was intentional. In fact, it was Travis Barker's idea (he did produce the album after all).

During an interview on The Zach Sang Show, the TikTok star explained how the song came to be and what it was like to work with the blink-182 drummer.

“'A Wasted Year' is my favorite song," he said. "The funny thing about that song is it was gonna be an ​‘interpretation’ of a different song of [blink’s], and we did it, and it ended up not working out, so we put it on that one and it was much better. I love it; it’s so funny!"

“Travis and them came to me and was like,​‘Yo, we should make this.’ I didn’t write that chorus or anything," he added.

As for working with Barker, jxdn admitted he let him take the reins on the song. “When he explains things… I wish I could do it like him, but no-one really can! He’s just so charming and convincing about it," he explained. "I don’t even know how he brought it to me. He was just like,​‘You wanna do this?’ and I was like,​‘Yeah, of course.’ You know what I mean? It seemed like the craziest thing – and it was. He was right. That’s why I always trust him. He could say anything and I’d do it, pretty much!”

Watch the interview and listen to "A Wasted Year" below.