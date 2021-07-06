Large 4th Of July Fire Decimates Historic Building In Tacoma

A large fire razed through a historic 20,000-square-foot building in Tacoma on the 4th of July, according to KOMO.

Firefighters responded to the blaze that was consuming Coast House Materials on Tacoma Avenue South near 15th Street. The fire caused a partial collapse, and what remained of the building was torn down with heavy equipment, reporters said.

The Tacoma Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

Coast House was a building supplies company that has served the community for over a century. The building opened in 1895 and stayed in business until 2001. The family who owned the business sold the building three years ago, but Connie McHugh still rushed to the scene after getting the call about the fire.