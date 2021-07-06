Missouri Man Found Guilty Of Beating Fast-Food Restaurant Manager With Rake

A St. Louis man was found guilty Thursday (July 1) and faces up to 30 years in prison for beating a manager of a Chesterfield McDonald's with a rake, causing the man to lose his eye.

According to FOX 2, 38-year-old Kendell Cooks was found guilty of smashing a man's car window with a rake and then beating him.

Court documents state the attack occurred in January of 2019 while the manager was on a break sitting inside his car parked near a dumpster outside the fast-food chain.

The victim had fired Cooks' daughter earlier that day for using inappropriate language in front of customers and not wearing the proper work attire. Cooks alleged that the manager had shoved his daughter out of the McDonald's restaurant, and he showed up to the establishment enraged with anger 90-minutes later. The rake was lying next to the dumpster when Cooks arrived, so he picked it up and used it to smash the car window.

According to St. Louis County Circuit Judge Nellie Ribaudo, video from the Mcdonald's surveillance cameras show that the manager had stumbled, causing a slight bump. Still, no one was shoved out of a door.

The judge noted in her verdict that the victim "removed his prosthetic eye to show the court" the extent of his injuries during the trial.

Cooks was found guilty of assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, and misdemeanor property damage. Cooks faces up to 30 years in prison during his sentencing next month.