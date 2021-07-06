Mosquitoes Are On The Rise In Oklahoma

It's time to stock up on citronella candles because mosquitoes are out in full force in Oklahoma.

The bugs were so bad that rapper Snoop Dogg said that they were no joke during a trip to Ardmore for an outdoor July 4th show.

"These mother****** are locked in on me. I gotta make sure they’re not in my hair, my dreadlocks, my boxers, my t-shirt. They all over me. They’re swarming me," he said in a Facebook video.

The following video contains profanity.