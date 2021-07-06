Feedback

Mosquitoes Are On The Rise In Oklahoma

By Anna Gallegos

July 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's time to stock up on citronella candles because mosquitoes are out in full force in Oklahoma.

The bugs were so bad that rapper Snoop Dogg said that they were no joke during a trip to Ardmore for an outdoor July 4th show.

"These mother****** are locked in on me. I gotta make sure they’re not in my hair, my dreadlocks, my boxers, my t-shirt. They all over me. They’re swarming me," he said in a Facebook video.

The following video contains profanity.

Dogg Say them OKC mosquitoes is no joke, And wasn't part of the Contract. 😁😂 Calvin Broadus

Posted by Tremayne Biggduce Walker on Monday, July 5, 2021

If it seems like mosquitoss have been worse this year, you're not imagining things. Area bug experts say they're more mosquitoes because of the recent rain storms.

"If you're having a lot of rain in certain areas, it's making a better habitat for reproduction and them to survive," LeMac Morris with the Oklahoma State Department of Health told News9.

Wearing long sleeves and using bug spray will cut down on mosquito bites, but the best way to prevent them is to get rid of standing water, including puddles and water collecting in flower pots.

If the bugs are really bothering you, keeping a fan nearby can chase mosquitos away.

“Sometimes those mosquitoes aren’t strong fliers. So, if you can keep a breeze going of some kind, that will help," Micah Holmes, with the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation, told KFOR.

