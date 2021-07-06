Mother Saves Daughter After They Both Fall 4 Stories In Condo Collapse
By Zuri Anderson
July 6, 2021
The scary tale of a 16-year-old teenager and her mother surviving the partial collapse of a 12-story South Florida condo is coming to light.
Andrea Gonzalez and her 16-year-old daughter, Deven, were on the ninth floor when Champlain Towers South suddenly buckled, sending them tumbling down to the fifth floor, according to CBS Miami. Miraculously, the mother was able to pull herself and her child from the rubble despite having a broken pelvis, reporters learned.
NBC Miami said the first thing the teen girl told firefighters was that she had a major volleyball tournament coming up.
“I said, ‘Let’s focus on you right now and not volleyball,'” club coach Amy Morgan told reporters. The volleyball star apologized profusely to Morgan for missing their final practice from her hospital bed. The girl has reportedly undergone some surgeries on a broken femur she suffered.
Deven Gonzalez was conscious when the building collapsed and throughout her traumatic rescue, her coach said. She remembers the details vividly and is having trouble sleeping, haunted by nightmares.https://t.co/mTyyorEcxv— WBTW News13 (@WBTWNews13) July 6, 2021
Morgan told the Associated Press that the mother is still hospitalized with multiple injuries, and she's expected to have surgery done this week. The family's eldest daughter, Taylor, wasn't in the building at the time and is with Deven and Andrea.
The father, Edgar Gonzalez, is among the dozens of people still missing in the calamity.
“She says, ‘My dad’s still missing. My dad’s still missing.' She gets really choked up about it.” Morgan said. “I don’t know if she’s completely come to terms with everything. She has and she hasn’t."
The family has received tons of support despite the tragedy, including a letter-writing campaign and a GoFundMe that's raised over $100,000. Joslyn Varona, a family friend, said they're still "praying and hoping for a miracle" in regards to Edgar.
“This is a strong and wonderful family,” Varona said. “They have a lot of faith.”