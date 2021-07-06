Murdered Pro Golfer Gene Siller Was Killed Because He Witnessed A Crime

Authorities in Georgia say that pro golfer Gene Siller was shot and killed because he witnessed a crime in progress. The Cobb County Police Department said that Siller and two other individuals were found dead near the 10th hole at the Pinetree Country Club on Saturday (July 3) afternoon. Siller was found shot in the head on the green, while the other two men were found in the bed of a Ram 3500 pick-up truck.

Officials believe that Siller was shot when he went to investigate why the pick-up truck was driving toward the green. The shooter fled the scene before police could arrive.

One of the victims, Paul Pierson, was the registered owner of the truck. The identity of the other victim has not been released. Police said that neither man had any connection to the golf course.

Investigators do not know the identity of the suspected shooter or why the two men in the bed of the truck were killed. They said that the suspect is a Hispanic male who is about 6-foot-1 and weighs about 170 pounds. He has long hair and was last seen wearing a white or tan shirt and dark-colored work pants. Police said that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The golf club is planning to reopen on Wednesday (July 7), but the 10th hole will remain closed for the time being.