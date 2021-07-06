Nicki Minaj Shares 'Very Important' Announcement Will Be Made This Week

Last month during an Instagram Live, Nicki teased that she was working on something big, and said, "When I make that announcement, that’s when I’ma go live again and pop a different level of s***."

Could this week's announcement be it?! "Nicki Is Coming" quickly began trending on Twitter after this week's new tease.

Nicki has been working on a new album, and during an IG Live said, "This album will definitely be my best album thus far." But her fifth album isn't the only thing Minaj is working on as a six-part docu-series is also in the works to air on HBO Max. According to a press release, the series "will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey."

The documentary's director, Michael John Warren, also explained of the show, "I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika. I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story."