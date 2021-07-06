Post Malone Is Dropping His New Song 'Motley Crew' Very Soon
By Taylor Fields
July 6, 2021
Post Malone is getting ready to drop a new song, and it's coming VERY soon!
Malone, who celebrated his birthday over the weekend on July 4th, is preparing to drop his new track "Motley Crew" on Friday, July 9th, as revealed by the rapper's manager Dre London. Wishing Posty a happy birthday on Instagram, Dre also shared a short clip of what looks like it could be the song's music video as Malone is dressed in a race car driver outfit, looking like he just won his race as he's spraying champagne in a crowd.
Dre added along with the video, "Happy Birthday my brother @postmalone I tell u all the time you are 1 of the realest Americans I ever met!! So of course your day is today! This week we celebrated by shooting a MOVIE!! I’m excited to finally announce new single ‘Motley Crew’ dropping Friday! Full project with Concert Doc coming real soon! #DreVision #2021"
Rocker Tommy Lee seemed to also be a part of the shoot as he shared a photo with Malone in his race car driver jumpsuit, wishing him a happy birthday as well. He wrote, "Happy Bday Austin @postmaloneone of the sweetest dudes I know! Hope it’s a rip!!!!!!! I’m sure!"
"Motley Crew" and the rapper's new project will follow Post Malone's 2019 Hollywood's Bleeding album, which included hits like "Circle" and "Sunflower."
Last year, Malone teased that he had been working on his fourth album in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. He said, "As crazy as the world is and as strong as everybody needs to be, being able to be in my house by myself and just vibe-out and see where my brain takes me — this has been a perfect time to make music, and to write songs about what's going on currently. I'm working on an album now. There's so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people's spirits. Because it's a dark time in America. It's a dark time in the world. Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse. In the darkest of times I'm just trying to make something beautiful out of it."