Post Malone Is Dropping His New Song 'Motley Crew' Very Soon

Post Malone is getting ready to drop a new song, and it's coming VERY soon!

Malone, who celebrated his birthday over the weekend on July 4th, is preparing to drop his new track "Motley Crew" on Friday, July 9th, as revealed by the rapper's manager Dre London. Wishing Posty a happy birthday on Instagram, Dre also shared a short clip of what looks like it could be the song's music video as Malone is dressed in a race car driver outfit, looking like he just won his race as he's spraying champagne in a crowd.

Dre added along with the video, "Happy Birthday my brother @postmalone I tell u all the time you are 1 of the realest Americans I ever met!! So of course your day is today! This week we celebrated by shooting a MOVIE!! I’m excited to finally announce new single ‘Motley Crew’ dropping Friday! Full project with Concert Doc coming real soon! #DreVision #2021"