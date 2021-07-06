Teacher Who Claimed She Had Right To Have Sex With Students Gets Sentenced

A former Alabama teacher who claimed she had a constitutional right to have sex with high school students will spend the next 18 months behind bars. Carrie Cabri Witt, 48, was arrested in 2016 for having sex with two students, ages 17 and 18, but claimed that an Alabama law prohibiting teachers from sleeping with students was unconstitutional. In Alabama, anybody over the age of 16 can consent to have sex.

A since-retired judge agreed and ruled that the law was unconstitutional. The state Supreme Court disagreed and sent the case back to the lower courts. In March, Witt decided to plead guilty to a single count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19. Prosecutors dropped the second charge she was facing.

While Witt was sentenced to ten years in jail, the judge said she will serve just 18 months in prison. She will then have to complete an 18-month community corrections program. She will be on probation for seven years and will have to register as a sex offender.

"Teachers are some of the most trusted and respected members of society. Ms. Witt violated that trust by her actions with one of her own students. That is exactly why this law is necessary — to protect students and their safety at school," Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack said.