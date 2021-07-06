Teen Lifeguards Stabbed After Telling Beachgoers To Stop Drinking, Smoking

A 17-year-old lifeguard from Massachussettes is recovering after he was attacked and stabbed by a group of upset beachgoers. The lifeguard saw a group of people smoking and drinking at Bell Pond in Worcester and told them they had to stop or leave.

While most people in the group left without incident, one person started yelling and screaming at the lifeguard before eventually leaving the area.

That person returned later with a group of people and started attacking the lifeguard. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

After the attack, officers began searching for the suspects. They arrested Celestine Bigirimana, 22, following a brief foot chase and took three others into custody after they were seen exiting a wooded area.

Bigirimana was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

The other suspects, Melquan Jefferson, 23, Mohamed Abdullahi, 19, and an unidentified 17-year-old, are facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace.

"We're not happy. As a city, as a community, what happened here was uncalled for," said Robert Antonelli Jr., assistant commissioner of the Worcester Parks & Recreation Department. "It's a simple request. It's a simple item, and they took it too far. We're not going to stand for it."