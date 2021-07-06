These 3 Missouri Cities Are Among The Best BBQ Cities In America

There is nothing better than enjoying some of the best BBQ your state has to offer. However, the most difficult part about deciding where to go is narrowing down which cities near you have the most delicious BBQ around.

Luckily, LawnStarter did the homework for you. The site looked at 199 of America's largest cities to find which had the best BBQ.

Here are the "key ingredients" that were reviewed when compiling the list of America's best BBQ cities:

"Award-winning barbecue restaurants and chefs, experience hosting a "master-level" competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high fan ratings, among others."

So, where did three Missouri cities land on the list?

No. 1: Kansas City

No. 7: St. Louis

No. 51: Springfield

Kansas City smoked the competition and took first place, making it the Best BBQ city in America.

Here is what LawnStarter had to say about naming Kansas City the "BBQ Capital of America":

"Sorry, Memphis. Kansas City tops our list of the Best BBQ Cities. With far more winners in the World Series of Barbecue contests and the second-highest number of national excellence awards, the Heart of America is a powerhouse for quality brisket and burnt ends."

Here are the top 10 best BBQ cities in America:

Kansas City, Missouri Chicago, Illinois Houston, Texas Cincinnati, Ohio Memphis, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky St. Louis, Missouri New York, New York Minneapolis, Minnesota Overland Park, Kansas

To see the complete list, click here.