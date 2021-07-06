Feedback

White House Plans 'Door-to-Door' Outreach For COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Bill Galluccio

July 6, 2021

Florida Nursing Home Residents Receive 2nd COVID-19 Vaccination
Photo: Getty Images

The White House announced plans to help boost the vaccination rate in the United States after the country failed to reach President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating at least 70% of the adult population by Independence Day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 58.3 % of adults are fully vaccinated, while 67.1% have received their first dose of the vaccine. Health officials are trying to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible to help curb the spread of the more transmissible delta variant.

"Our fight against this virus is not over," Biden said during brief remarks at the White House. "Right now, as I speak to you, millions of Americans are still unvaccinated and unprotected. And because of that, their communities are at risk, their friends are at risk, the people they care about are at risk."

The Biden administration will be deploying COVID-19 response teams to areas dealing with a surge in cases. They will work with local officials to help combat the spread of the variants and urge people to get vaccinated. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the teams will be setting up mobile vaccine sites and doing "door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated."

The administration will also be working to get more vaccines shipped out to local pharmacies, doctor's offices, and work sites. They will also be focusing on supplying the vaccines to pediatricians with the goal of vaccinating as many children as possible before they return to school in the fall.

"We can't get complacent now," Biden said. "You can do this. Let's finish the job."

Chat About White House Plans 'Door-to-Door' Outreach For COVID-19 Vaccinations

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.