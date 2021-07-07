21 American Flags Stolen From Cemetery And Burned

For the second time in two years, vandals stole nearly two dozen American flags from a cemetery in South Carolina and set them on fire. They also spray-painted graffiti on a bell tower, calling for the separation of church and state.

"There was some vandalism, spray paint, to the side of the chimes there," park manager Joe Owens said. "They took flags from the display that (Forest Lawn) had set up for the Fourth of July then burned those up there near the bell tower."

The flags were part of a memorial display at Forest Lawn Memorial Park set up to celebrate Independence Day.

"Each year, we place these American flags to celebrate our freedom, in memory of those who have fought for, are fighting for, and the future patriots that will be called upon to fight our country's independence," Owens said.

South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan vowed to replace the flags and said he would help those responsible leave America.

"To the disturbed person who did this: if Old Glory is so triggering to you, why not leave the country?" he wrote on Facebook. "If you contact my office, and I will personally assist you with the paperwork needed for you to leave this country and denounce your citizenship."