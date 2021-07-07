Feedback

Darius Rucker Recalls Getting Pulled Over In A Golf Cart With Rascal Flatts

By Taylor Fields

July 8, 2021

2018 CMT Music Awards - Backstage & Audience
Photo: Getty Images

As Darius Rucker explained, "There’s never a boring time on the road with Rascal Flatts." And Rucker just shared a memory from after a show that had him convinced he was going to jail.

On TikTok, Darius recalled one night after a show in Toronto with Rascal Flatts, during which he found a golf cart with the band's Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney. As he remembered, the trio took the golf cart and attempted to cross a highway, until they saw red and blue flashing lights. Convinced they were going to be arrested, Darius and Joe left Gary behind to deal with the police. Rucker recalled:

"I was thinking the other day about being on the road with Rascal Flatts and we were playing Toronto. And we were walking out of the back walking to our buses, and I was walking with Joe Don and Gary, and they said they saw a golf cart. So, sure enough, we grabbed it, we're driving out, and all of a sudden Gary decided we were gonna go across the street, across the highway in this golf cart. And so, we go across the highway, and as soon as we go across the highway, we see the red lights. We get hit with the red lights with the blue lights. We're getting arrested, we're getting pulled over. We're getting pulled over in the golf cart, the cop wants to arrest us. And, the funniest thing about the whole thing is the cop stops us, and me and Joe Don did the ol' pretend that we're not there thing. We just got out of the golf cart and started walking back, we were leaving Gary right there. He was going to jail by himself, we were out of there. But, obviously none of us went to jail, our security came over and got us all. But, that was one of the few nights of my life I thought I was going to jail."

@dariusrucker

There’s never a boring time on the road with Rascal Flatts! Remember this @garylevoxofficial? #countrymusic #golfcart #storytime #rascalflatts

♬ original sound - dariusrucker
Darius RuckerRascal Flatts

Chat About Darius Rucker Recalls Getting Pulled Over In A Golf Cart With Rascal Flatts

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.