Darius Rucker Recalls Getting Pulled Over In A Golf Cart With Rascal Flatts

As Darius Rucker explained, "There’s never a boring time on the road with Rascal Flatts." And Rucker just shared a memory from after a show that had him convinced he was going to jail.

On TikTok, Darius recalled one night after a show in Toronto with Rascal Flatts, during which he found a golf cart with the band's Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney. As he remembered, the trio took the golf cart and attempted to cross a highway, until they saw red and blue flashing lights. Convinced they were going to be arrested, Darius and Joe left Gary behind to deal with the police. Rucker recalled:

"I was thinking the other day about being on the road with Rascal Flatts and we were playing Toronto. And we were walking out of the back walking to our buses, and I was walking with Joe Don and Gary, and they said they saw a golf cart. So, sure enough, we grabbed it, we're driving out, and all of a sudden Gary decided we were gonna go across the street, across the highway in this golf cart. And so, we go across the highway, and as soon as we go across the highway, we see the red lights. We get hit with the red lights with the blue lights. We're getting arrested, we're getting pulled over. We're getting pulled over in the golf cart, the cop wants to arrest us. And, the funniest thing about the whole thing is the cop stops us, and me and Joe Don did the ol' pretend that we're not there thing. We just got out of the golf cart and started walking back, we were leaving Gary right there. He was going to jail by himself, we were out of there. But, obviously none of us went to jail, our security came over and got us all. But, that was one of the few nights of my life I thought I was going to jail."