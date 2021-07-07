Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Family Wedding Photo With Sons & Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married, and since the big day, the newlyweds have been sharing stunning photos of the nuptials, including a sweet new snap of the family.

Stefani took to Instagram to share a beautiful family wedding photo of her and Blake with her three sons, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma. The boys were wearing matching suits as they were surrounded by Gwen and Shelton with open arms. Stefani shared along with the beautiful picture, "thank u @suzyrperry for making all my boys wedding suits we love u gx."

An insider told PEOPLE of Blake's new official "bonus dad" role, "Blake loves the kids and had no problem adjusting to a new role as an extra dad." Another source added, "They each put the other first and appreciate each other. They are seamless as a family."

A source close to the couple also explained, "[Stefani is] able to lean on Blake to be an extra dad. He's a wonderful role model for Gwen's sons. The kids love him and have a really special bond with Blake."