Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Family Wedding Photo With Sons & Blake Shelton
By Taylor Fields
July 7, 2021
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married, and since the big day, the newlyweds have been sharing stunning photos of the nuptials, including a sweet new snap of the family.
Stefani took to Instagram to share a beautiful family wedding photo of her and Blake with her three sons, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma. The boys were wearing matching suits as they were surrounded by Gwen and Shelton with open arms. Stefani shared along with the beautiful picture, "thank u @suzyrperry for making all my boys wedding suits we love u gx."
An insider told PEOPLE of Blake's new official "bonus dad" role, "Blake loves the kids and had no problem adjusting to a new role as an extra dad." Another source added, "They each put the other first and appreciate each other. They are seamless as a family."
A source close to the couple also explained, "[Stefani is] able to lean on Blake to be an extra dad. He's a wonderful role model for Gwen's sons. The kids love him and have a really special bond with Blake."
Blake and Gwen tied the knot at Shelton's Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch on July 3rd. Stefani wore a gorgeous custom Vera Wang wedding gown, and a veil which had her son's names, as well as Blake's, embroidered on it. The bride topped off the look with country-inspired white boots.
Carson Daly officiated the couple's ceremony, and said of the special day during an appearance on the TODAY show, "It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen." He added, "The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is."