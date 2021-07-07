Lady A Announces The Return Of Their 'Webisode Wednesday' Video Series

It's been seven long years, but Lady A is finally bringing back their "Webisode Wednesday" series. So mark your calendars, because they are once again letting fans in on their lives and more.

Lady A's "Webisode Wednesday" videos take fans behind the scenes and into the studio, as well as showcase some pretty hilarious moments from the band. On social media, the band posted a trailer featuring clips from years past, including Charles Kelley's Snuggie parody of Jessica Simpson's "With You," as well as some of his amazing impressions, the moment they won Best Country Group at the Grammys, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their tour and live performances.

Along with the announcement video, the trio wrote, "Webisode Wednesday is Coming Back. It’s really happening!! #WebisodeWednesday is coming back! As we get ready to hit the road this summer, we really wanted y’all in on the action. Let’s do this!!"