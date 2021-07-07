New Edition Signs Massive New Representation Deal

New Edition is back and with new representation! The band just signed a massive new representation deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

All six New Edition members, Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill, will now be represented by CAA, who will oversee the band "in all areas worldwide, including Music Touring, Theatre, Literature, TV/Film, Production, and Composing, among many others."

A press release also stated that the band will be touring next year "in more than 30 arenas across the U.S., accompanied by their own residency in Las Vegas."

No further details on the tour or residency have been revealed yet, or whether the band will also putting out new music, but fans were excited to see them reunite back in May when Brown shared a photo having a meal with Gill and Bell.

New Edition last released an album 17 years ago via 2004's One Love, 20 years after the group dropped their debut single "Candy Girl" from their self-titled debut album in 1984. Several bandmates have since gone on to have incredible solo careers, including Brown, Gill, Tresvant and DeVoe.

Remaining one of the most influential R&B groups over the last 30 years, the guys came together in 2017 to be honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. During their acceptance speech, Brown said, "I didn't know how much our fans were going to stick with us the way our fans have stuck with us for the last 35 years."