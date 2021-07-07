Revisiting Aaliyah's Third (And Final) Album — Twenty Years Later

At a time when Aaliyah's career was at a high, with multiple soundtrack hits and a successful crossover into the world of film, the R&B siren was also coming into her own skin as a young woman and ready to incorporate that into her music with her third studio album. No one knew it would be her last.

20 years since its release, the self-titled LP, otherwise known as "The Red Album" due to its packaging, spawned some of the singer's most beloved hits, including "More Than a Woman" and "Rock the Boat." Still, the world has since craved more from her and her long-lasting legacy since her untimely death. As we continue to wait for her discography to hit digital streaming platforms in full, iHeartRadio is taking a look back at the double platinum-selling collection in honor of its 20-year anniversary with some factoids about her final musical offering.