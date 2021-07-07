Saweetie Revealed She Is Collaborating With Cher, Drops New Album Details

Saweetie is working with Cher on a secret collaboration, and recently revealed how the music icon helped her with the vision for her upcoming debut full-length album, Pretty B*tch Music.

A new interview with Vulture says that Saweetie and Cher "are collaborating on a project she can't talk about," and that a discussion on set for the collab helped inspire her for her album. She told the publication, "She gave me so much wisdom, and it made me really want to reflect and go back to my album and figure out what type of artist I’m going to be. She inspired me."

Speaking of what artist she's going to be, she added, "I do think that there was an urge and a push for me to get a hit without defining what the Saweetie sound was — is. I want to be that artist to where you play a beat and you’d be like, Oh, that’s a Saweetie beat. Like, it needs to be distinct. And that’s why I really want to be careful with this release."

While Pretty B*tch Music is still in the works, Vulture also reported that at one point the album included guest appearances from artists including Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin — "the last three all on the same 'gospel' track."

Originally supposed to have been released on June 25th, Saweetie explained during a press junket at this year's BET Awards that Pretty B*tch Music is "on the way." She added, "It was supposed to come out this month, but I was really living with it and one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs." No new release date has been announced yet.