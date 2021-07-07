The White Stripes Unearth 'Fell In Love With A Girl' Performance From 2002

The White Stripes celebrated the 20th anniversary of their third studio album White Blood Cells over the weekend, and they kept the festivities going this week. On Wednesday (July 7), the band unearthed footage from their appearance on the British TV show Top of the Pops in February 2002, where they performed the album's hit single "Fell In Love With a Girl."

Watch the video above.

Though they just released a White Blood Cells 20th anniversary digital album on Friday (July 2), The White Stripes will also be re-releasing it as a double LP this fall (disc 1 is the full album and disc 2 is live versions of the songs performed at Detroit's Golden Dollar on June 7, 2001). You can pre-order the LP here and check out the tracklist below.

Disc 1:

1. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

2. Hotel Yorba

3. I’m Finding It Harder To Be a Gentleman

4. Fell In Love With a Girl

5. Expecting

6. Little Room

7. The Union Forever

8. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

9. We’re Going to Be Friends

10. Offend In Every Way

11. I Think I Smell a Rat

12. Aluminum

13. I Can’t Wait

14. Now Mary

15. I Can Learn

16. This Protector

Disc 2:

1. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

2. Hotel Yorba (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

3. I’m Finding It Harder To Be a Gentleman (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

4. Fell In Love With a Girl (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

5. Expecting (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

6. Little Room (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

7. The Union Forever (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

8. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

9. We’re Going to Be Friends (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

10. Offend In Every Way (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

11. I Think I Smell a Rat (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

12. Aluminum (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

13. I Can’t Wait (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

14. Now Mary (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

15. I Can Learn (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)

16. This Protector (Live at The Gold Dollar 6/7/2001)