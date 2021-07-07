Thomas Rhett Shares Advice For New Parents Ahead Of Baby No. 4's Arrival

With three young daughters, and a fourth baby on the way in November, Thomas Rhett has embraced parenthood fast over the last few years. Now, the country singer/songwriter is sharing some parenting advice for any new parents or parents-to-be out there.

Speaking to his record label, Rhett explained, "I think advice I would give parents-to-be is to understand that you will never get to a point where you say, I figured it out, or I’ve gotten it all right. As a parent, you’re gonna mess up. You’re gonna say things that you shouldn’t, your patience is going to run thin at certain times." He added, "But I would just say take it day by day, and even in your deepest frustration, always realize that you have kids that look up to you, and you get one chance to be their hero. I heard that quote and it stuck with me. So, take it serious, and love ‘em and cherish all the moments you get with ‘em."