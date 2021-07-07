Thomas Rhett Shares Advice For New Parents Ahead Of Baby No. 4's Arrival
By Taylor Fields
July 7, 2021
With three young daughters, and a fourth baby on the way in November, Thomas Rhett has embraced parenthood fast over the last few years. Now, the country singer/songwriter is sharing some parenting advice for any new parents or parents-to-be out there.
Speaking to his record label, Rhett explained, "I think advice I would give parents-to-be is to understand that you will never get to a point where you say, I figured it out, or I’ve gotten it all right. As a parent, you’re gonna mess up. You’re gonna say things that you shouldn’t, your patience is going to run thin at certain times." He added, "But I would just say take it day by day, and even in your deepest frustration, always realize that you have kids that look up to you, and you get one chance to be their hero. I heard that quote and it stuck with me. So, take it serious, and love ‘em and cherish all the moments you get with ‘em."
Thomas and his wife Lauren share daughters Willa Gray (5), Ada James (3) and Lennon Love (1), and are expecting their fourth baby girl in November. The couple announced the exciting news that their family was expanding again in May as Rhett shared on social media:
"Well... we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table."