Uncle Of Teen Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder Killed In Police Collision

The teen who filmed George Floyd's murder said her uncle was killed after a police vehicle collided with his car while pursuing another vehicle in Minneapolis Tuesday (July 6) night.

Darnella Frazier, 18, shared a post on Facebook revealing her uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, had died and claimed the police "took an innocent life trying to catch someone else," NBC News reports.

"I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now...I’m so hurt...nothing feels real," Frazier wrote.

Minneapolis Police addressed the incident in an official statement obtained by NBC News, confirming an officer was pursuing the driver of a carjacked vehicle involved in multiple robberies prior to colliding with another car.

The officer involved in the crash was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other driver was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital, according to the statement.

The department has not yet identified the driver involved in the crash, which is still being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Darnella Frazier, who was 17 at the time, was at a Minneapolis convenience store in May 2020 when she observed police officers restraining Floyd and filmed the incident.

Her video and courtroom testimony were major factors in the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin in connection to Floyd's death.

Frazier was awarded a Pulitzer Prize special citation for her video last month, according to NBC News.