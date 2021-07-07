After Imagine Dragons officially announced their fifth studio album Mercury—Part 1, frontman Dan Reynolds has shared footage on Instagram of himself playing its latest single "Wrecked" on an acoustic guitar while sitting on a beach at sunset.

While the setting sounds serene, the song actually has a pretty heartbreaking backstory that Reynolds explained in a statement upon its release. "Wrecked" is about his step sister Alisha Durtschi Reynolds passing away after a battle with cancer.

“She was the brightest light. A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met. Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express," he said. "I was with her and my brother when she passed, and it was the first time in my life that I had witnessed death in this way. It sealed into my mind the fragility of life and finality of this all. I’ve watched my brother face something that no one should have to. But I’ve also seen his faith bring him hope in a future with her. I can only hope for the same."

Reynolds wrote the song as a "way of dealing with it all, as music has always been my refuge. No longer being a man of fervent faith, I can only hope that she hears it somewhere in a place where she is healed and no longer in pain. This song is my wish for an eternity with those that I love.”

Mercury—Part 1 is slated for a September 3, 2021 release. "Wrecked" is the third offering off the album, following "Follow You" and "Cutthroat." See Imagine Dragons' Instagram post below.