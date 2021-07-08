2021's Best & Worst States For Teen Drivers - Where Does Minnesota Rank?

Getting a driver's license is every 16-year-olds dream. They have the open road and freedom to drive where they please, but this time can also be very stressful for parents.

Driving has its perks, but it can also be extremely dangerous, especially with a new driver behind the wheel. However, some states are better than others for teen drivers, and WalletHub, a personal finance site, reviewed data to find out this year's best and worst states for young drivers.

The report writes, "Motor-vehicle accidents are the second leading cause of death among the population aged 16 to 19, which also happens to be the age group with the highest risk of crashes." Along with the dangerous aspect of driving, if a teen driver gets into an accident, the financial burden can be pretty steep.

Here is what WalletHub had to say about the financial aspect of teen driving:

"The financial implications are staggering, too. In 2018, motor vehicle crashes involving 15- to 19-year-olds resulted in $4.8 billion in costs from medical expenses and work loss. That's not counting the costs of auto maintenance, insurance premiums, possible traffic citations and other vehicular incidents — expenses that can pile up over time."

To find 2021's best and worst states for teen drivers, researchers looked at the "teen-driving environment" in each state and reviewed three key dimensions: safety, economic environment, and driving laws.



So, where did Minnesota land on the list?

Minnesota was ranked at No. 7, making it one of the best states in the U.S. for teen drivers.

According to WalletHub, here are 2021's top 10 best states for teen drivers:

New York Oregon Connecticut Alaska Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Texas Maryland New Jersey

To see the complete list, click here.