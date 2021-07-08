23 New Treats To Try At The 2021 Indiana State Fair
By Anna Gallegos
July 8, 2021
This year's Indiana State Fair kicks off on July 30. In addition to the regular funnel cakes, cotton candy, and hot dogs, the fair is rolling out 23 new dishes. Which one of these would you try?
1. Bacon Mac & Cheese
2. Cinni Minni's
They're the center of a cinnamon roll that's been dipped in funnel cake batter and deep fried. They're topped with cream cheese and powdered sugar.
3. Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake
4. Bavarian Cream Puff
5. BBQ Suga Momma
Barbecue turkey served between two donuts.
6. Deep Fried Cheesecake Bites
Crunchy bites topped with strawberry drizzle and powdered sugar.
7. Frozen Mocha Coffee
8. Miss Piggy's Mac Daddy
Mac and cheese topped with pulled pork and barbecue sauce.
9. Loaded Brat
100% vegan, soy-free and gluten-free bratwurst with fixings.
10. Beef Parfait
Smoked beef brisket served with scoops of mashed potatoes topped with barbecue sauce.
11. Philly Cheesesteak Fries
Fries topped with seasoned Philly cheesesteak, onions, peppers, and chedder cheese.
12. Iced Coffee Float
Coffee, ice, and ice cream topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
13. Outlaw Burger
A quarter-pound cheeseburger topped with pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, and jalapeno jelly.
14. Fruit Twister Paradise Pop
A frozen treat made out of juice from fresh squeezed lemons, limes, and oranges. Each pop has pineapple tidbits and sliced strawberries.
15. Bison Steak Fajitas
Marinated bison steak grilled with peppers and onions, and served with warm flour tortillas, corn and black bean salsa, lettuce, cheese, red salsa, and sour cream.
16. Media Noche
Media noche (midnight in English) is a type of Cuban sandwich. It's roasted pork and ham, served with mustard, sweet pickles, and Swiss cheese between
17. Honey BBQ Chicken Wings
18. Chocolate Salted Carmel Milkshake
19. Cherry Chocolate Funk
Contains Bordeaux dark cherries, chocolate fudge, and chocolate chunks.
20. Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner
Layers of mac and cheese and coleslaw are covered with popcorn chicken and chives and served in a waffle cone.
21. Baskin Robbin's Mangonada
It's layers of frozen mango puree with swirls of chamoy (a spicy fruit sauce) and served with a sprinkle of Tajin.
22. Funnel Cake Pastry Ale
Sun King Brewery created a pastry ale made with 300 powdered sugar funnel cakes, cinnamon, and nutmeg. 6% ABV | 12 IBU
23. Buttermilk Wafflewich
Two buttermilk waffles grilled with American and cheddar cheese inside and served with a side of sweet red pepper relish.