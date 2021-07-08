Feedback

23 New Treats To Try At The 2021 Indiana State Fair

By Anna Gallegos

July 8, 2021

This year's Indiana State Fair kicks off on July 30. In addition to the regular funnel cakes, cotton candy, and hot dogs, the fair is rolling out 23 new dishes. Which one of these would you try?

1. Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese
Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

2. Cinni Minni's

They're the center of a cinnamon roll that's been dipped in funnel cake batter and deep fried. They're topped with cream cheese and powdered sugar.

Cinni Minni's
Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

3. Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

4. Bavarian Cream Puff

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

5. BBQ Suga Momma

Barbecue turkey served between two donuts.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

6. Deep Fried Cheesecake Bites

Crunchy bites topped with strawberry drizzle and powdered sugar.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

7. Frozen Mocha Coffee

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

8. Miss Piggy's Mac Daddy

Mac and cheese topped with pulled pork and barbecue sauce.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

9. Loaded Brat

100% vegan, soy-free and gluten-free bratwurst with fixings.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

10. Beef Parfait

Smoked beef brisket served with scoops of mashed potatoes topped with barbecue sauce.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

11. Philly Cheesesteak Fries

Fries topped with seasoned Philly cheesesteak, onions, peppers, and chedder cheese.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

12. Iced Coffee Float

Coffee, ice, and ice cream topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

13. Outlaw Burger

A quarter-pound cheeseburger topped with pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, and jalapeno jelly.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

14. Fruit Twister Paradise Pop

A frozen treat made out of juice from fresh squeezed lemons, limes, and oranges. Each pop has pineapple tidbits and sliced strawberries.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

15. Bison Steak Fajitas

Marinated bison steak grilled with peppers and onions, and served with warm flour tortillas, corn and black bean salsa, lettuce, cheese, red salsa, and sour cream.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

16. Media Noche

Media noche (midnight in English) is a type of Cuban sandwich. It's roasted pork and ham, served with mustard, sweet pickles, and Swiss cheese between

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

17. Honey BBQ Chicken Wings

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

18. Chocolate Salted Carmel Milkshake

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

19. Cherry Chocolate Funk

Contains Bordeaux dark cherries, chocolate fudge, and chocolate chunks.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

20. Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner

Layers of mac and cheese and coleslaw are covered with popcorn chicken and chives and served in a waffle cone.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

21. Baskin Robbin's Mangonada

It's layers of frozen mango puree with swirls of chamoy (a spicy fruit sauce) and served with a sprinkle of Tajin.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

22. Funnel Cake Pastry Ale

Sun King Brewery created a pastry ale made with 300 powdered sugar funnel cakes, cinnamon, and nutmeg. 6% ABV | 12 IBU

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

23. Buttermilk Wafflewich

Two buttermilk waffles grilled with American and cheddar cheese inside and served with a side of sweet red pepper relish.

Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana State Fair

