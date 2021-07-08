Auburn Gets Commitment From Legacy Recruit
By Jason Hall
July 8, 2021
The Auburn University football program received a commitment from a legacy prospect on Thursday (July 8) morning.
Caleb Wooden, the younger brother of star defensive lineman Colby Wooden, announced his commitment to Auburn on his Twitter account, becoming the sixth prospect to verbally pledge to the Tigers' 2022 national recruiting class and third in the past week, 247Sports' Auburn Undercover website reports.
“Auburn has been one of my favorite schools since I was a little Kid,” Wooden recently told Auburn Undercover prior to his commitment announcement.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior's commitment comes just weeks after taking an official visit to Auburn's campus on June 26, meeting with defensive coordinator and safeties coach Derek Mason, who served as his primary recruiter.
Wooden received an official offer from Auburn days after the official visit.
"The visit on (June 26) was everything I expected it to be and more," Wooden said. "Coach Mason and the whole coaching staff made me feel like I was at home."
Caleb's brother, Colby, is a starting defensive tackle who is regarded as one of the Tigers' most respected players, and the team is optimistic about the younger Wooden's chances of following in his footsteps.
Caleb Wooden currently rates as a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 57 safety, No. 84 player from the state of Georgia and the No. 891 overall prospect for the 2022 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Wooden chose Auburn over offers from Appalachian State, Duke, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Louisville, South Florida and West Virginia.
Auburn's 2022 national recruiting class currently includes commitments from four-star quarterback Holden Geriner, three-star tight end Micah Riley-Ducker, cornerback Jarell Stinson and linebacker Powell Gordon and unranked kicker Alex McPherson.