Auburn Gets Commitment From Legacy Recruit

The Auburn University football program received a commitment from a legacy prospect on Thursday (July 8) morning.

Caleb Wooden, the younger brother of star defensive lineman Colby Wooden, announced his commitment to Auburn on his Twitter account, becoming the sixth prospect to verbally pledge to the Tigers' 2022 national recruiting class and third in the past week, 247Sports' Auburn Undercover website reports.

“Auburn has been one of my favorite schools since I was a little Kid,” Wooden recently told Auburn Undercover prior to his commitment announcement.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior's commitment comes just weeks after taking an official visit to Auburn's campus on June 26, meeting with defensive coordinator and safeties coach Derek Mason, who served as his primary recruiter.

Wooden received an official offer from Auburn days after the official visit.

"The visit on (June 26) was everything I expected it to be and more," Wooden said. "Coach Mason and the whole coaching staff made me feel like I was at home."