Clairo Reveals Track List For New Album 'Sling'

Clairo is a week away from dropping her new album Sling, and the singer/songwriter has finally unveiled the project's official track list.

On social media, Clairo revealed the set of songs, which features 12 new tracks, including her recent single "Blouse" (which Lorde also lends her voice to). Sling, set to be released on July 16, follows Clairo's 2019 debut album Immunity, and is co-produced with Jack Antonoff.

In announcing her new album and releasing "Blouse," Clairo wrote of the sophomore effort and song, thanking Antonoff, "Thank you to Jack for being such an incredible partner in this. &@lordemusic for lending your beautiful voice on this song." She continued, "Joanie, my dog, opened up my world in ways I didn’t think were capable. By caring for her, it forced me to face my own thoughts about parenthood and what it would mean to me. stories as lessons, regrets as remorse.. thinking about something/someone before yourself. It’s a glimpse into a world where I found that domesticity is what I was missing. So I present to you, Sling."

Returning the favor for "Blouse," Clairo lent her voice on Lorde's new single "Solar Power."

See Sling's full track list below:

1. "Bambi"

2. "Amoeba"

3. "Partridge"

4. "Zinnias"

5. "Blouse"

6. "Wade"

7. "Harbor"

8. "Just For Today"

9. "Joanie"

10. "Reaper"

11. "Little Changes"

12. "Management"