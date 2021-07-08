Eegee's First Phoenix-Area Location Opening This Month

Tucson-based restaurant, eegee's, is making its debut in the Phoenix area later this month, reported AZ Family.

The restaurant's Valley debut will be in Gilbert on July 15th. It will be located on the southwest corner of Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive.

The best part is that guests will have the chance to win free eegee's for an entire year. Visitors can take home a unique, "special edition" sticker on opening day as well.

Jacob Morris, country music artist and Gilbert local, is partnering with the restaurant to "set the vibe" for opening day.

Ron Petty, CEO of eegee's, said:

"We're fortunate to have such loyal fans across Arizona, and we're humbled by the support and warm welcome we've received in the Valley so far. We can't wait to celebrate our first opening in Phoenix, meet our new neighbors in Gilbert and continue to grow across the Valley in the coming months."

The new restaurant marks the 28th eegee's Arizona location. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The drive-thru will be open until 10 p.m.

Additional Valley-area locations are planned for later this year, including spots in Mesa and Phoenix.

Click here for more information about the restaurant and it's expansion.