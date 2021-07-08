Feedback

Footage Surfaces Of Travis Scott & Meek Mill Fighting At Hamptons Party

By Peyton Blakemore

July 8, 2021

Travis Scott and Meek Mill got into it at a Hamptons white party over the weekend.

According to Page Six, the rappers had to be "pulled apart and led away from each other" after getting into a "loud verbal argument" at Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party, which was also attended by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Jon Bon Jovi and a number of other A-list celebrities, around 1:30 a.m. on July 5.

Insiders told the outlet that Meek could be heard yelling at Travis even after he’d been walked away from the scene. Sources also noted that it still is not clear what started the beef as the two have no previous issues.

On Thursday (July 7), footage surfaced of the alteration. While both rappers' faces are not visible in the footage, the two can be heard shouting at one another. See the clip below.

Travis ScottMeek Mill

Chat About Footage Surfaces Of Travis Scott & Meek Mill Fighting At Hamptons Party

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.