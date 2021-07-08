Travis Scott and Meek Mill got into it at a Hamptons white party over the weekend.

According to Page Six, the rappers had to be "pulled apart and led away from each other" after getting into a "loud verbal argument" at Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party, which was also attended by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Jon Bon Jovi and a number of other A-list celebrities, around 1:30 a.m. on July 5.

Insiders told the outlet that Meek could be heard yelling at Travis even after he’d been walked away from the scene. Sources also noted that it still is not clear what started the beef as the two have no previous issues.

On Thursday (July 7), footage surfaced of the alteration. While both rappers' faces are not visible in the footage, the two can be heard shouting at one another. See the clip below.