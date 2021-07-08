Here's How Many UFO Sightings There Have Been In Texas

UFOs are a hot topic after the U.S. intelligence community released a report in June about mysterious flying crafts.

The report examined more than 100 incidents where military pilots saw unidentified aircrafts performing maneuvers that defy the laws of physics. While the military didn't find conclusive proof that aliens have visited earth, it couldn't rule out the possibility that alien life exists.

The report didn't include the thousands of sightings reported by everyday folks. There have been about 90,000 UFO sightings since 1974, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Stacker recently looked at that data to find out which state had the most UFO sightings. Texas came in at #4 with 3,848 sightings.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the Lone Star State:

"Several of Texas' most famous recordings of UFO activity had multiple witnesses, garnering more credibility than other, one-off documentation and raising additional, unanswered questions. Such was the case in January 2008, when dozens of residents in the tiny town of Stephenville, Texas reported white lights floating over Highway 67 in a single arc that then moved silently into vertical, parallel lines. Although the Air Force claimed F-16s had been flying in that proximity at the time, eyewitnesses disputed those claims, saying the lights were far too advanced for such a simple explanation."

The top 10 states for UFO sightings are

California Florida Washington Texas New York Pennsylvania Arizona Ohio Illinois North Carolina

