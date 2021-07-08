Feedback

'Jeopardy!' Fans Call Out 'Ridiculously Easy' Final Clue

By Hayden Brooks

July 8, 2021

Photo: Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is as much of a game on-set as it is for at-home viewers.

During the Tuesday (July 6) episode of the long-running trivia show, which was hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupya, the Final Jeopardy round saw Twitter explode with comments. "In 2019, this public university attempted to trademark the word 'the' for use on clothing & hats," read the clue, to which the answer was The Ohio State University. While all three contestants were victorious with their answers, folks at home perceived the question as too easy. For those who don't know, The Ohio State University garnered major media coverage when it attempted to trademark "the" in August 2019. See some of the reactions to the Final Jeopardy question below!

