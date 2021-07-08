'Jeopardy!' Fans Call Out 'Ridiculously Easy' Final Clue
By Hayden Brooks
July 8, 2021
Jeopardy! is as much of a game on-set as it is for at-home viewers.
During the Tuesday (July 6) episode of the long-running trivia show, which was hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupya, the Final Jeopardy round saw Twitter explode with comments. "In 2019, this public university attempted to trademark the word 'the' for use on clothing & hats," read the clue, to which the answer was The Ohio State University. While all three contestants were victorious with their answers, folks at home perceived the question as too easy. For those who don't know, The Ohio State University garnered major media coverage when it attempted to trademark "the" in August 2019. See some of the reactions to the Final Jeopardy question below!
What a ridiculously easy question #Jeopardy— Elijah (@web_fanon) July 6, 2021
@Kevinish EASY final Jeopardy question! pic.twitter.com/QJ9i7izgY1— Jordan Furbee (@JordanFurbee) July 6, 2021
Final Jeopardy was TOO EASY.— Kevin Meerschaert (@KJMeerschaert) July 7, 2021
That was the easiest final @Jeopardy question ever.— Patrick Cobb (@patrickcobb) July 6, 2021
I can’t believe the esteemed @michiganalumni Dr Sanjay didn’t even have a tiny little comment about it. Not even #goblue. @UMich 😢 here. #beatOSU #beatOhio— alan (@mboyeast) July 7, 2021
What is “The” Ohio State University. Very easy final. #Jeopardy— Jeff Veloso (@jveloso100) July 6, 2021
Final Jeopardy is easy money tonight. pic.twitter.com/IsPhD2dOwP— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 6, 2021
Final #jeopardy was super easy this evening. 🤷🏼♀️— not your mom (@notyourmom2020) July 6, 2021