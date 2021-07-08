Jimmie Allen To Hold Virtual Live Signing Event For His Children's Book

Jimmie Allen is getting ready to finally release his children's book, My Voice Is A Trumpet, and the country singer/songwriter will be talking about the story during a virtual signing event on the day it drops.

Allen announced that Kathy Lee Gifford will be joining him for the event on Tuesday, June 13th at 2pm ET. On social media, Jimmie said, "Look forward to talking 'My Voice Is A Trumpet' with my friend @kathielgifford."

As described by the book's publisher, Penguin Books, My Voice Is A Trumpet is "a lyrical celebration of the many types of voices that can effect change. From voices tall as a tree, to voices small as a bee, all it takes is confidence and a belief in the goodness of others to change the world."